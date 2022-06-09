The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAIN opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
