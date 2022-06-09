The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.52. The company has a market capitalization of $305.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.