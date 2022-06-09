The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) vs. Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spirent Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.03 $594.52 million $2.64 15.13 Spirent Communications $576.00 million N/A $89.20 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spirent Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and proactive security validation; and offers Ethernet/IP performance testing solutions, as well as provides navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

