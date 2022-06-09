The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.78 Million

Brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $552.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.74 million and the lowest is $550.82 million. New York Times reported sales of $498.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 73.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Times by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.