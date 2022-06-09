The Southern Company Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

