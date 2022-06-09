TheStreet Downgrades Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) to C+

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

