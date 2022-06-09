Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thor Industries stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 883.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

