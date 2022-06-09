Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.
In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
