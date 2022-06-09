Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Shares of THO stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 883.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

