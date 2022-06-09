Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Shares of THO opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

