Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides alternate consumer and commercial leasing products, and consumer and commercial financing solutions. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of commercial finance to small and medium size enterprises.

