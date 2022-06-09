Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Thorn Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.