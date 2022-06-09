Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

TLYS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

