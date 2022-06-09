Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $608.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

