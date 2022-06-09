Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $608.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.