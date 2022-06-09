Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.25. 192,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,980. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.