Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

