TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMD. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of -275.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TORM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in TORM by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TORM by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TORM by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

