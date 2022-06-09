TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMD. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TRMD stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of -275.17.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
