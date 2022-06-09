Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Toro has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 125.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

