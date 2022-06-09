Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE CURV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 526,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,613. The company has a market cap of $599.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.41. Torrid has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

