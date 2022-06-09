TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.15 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.