Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.66 million and the highest is $117.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $107.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $470.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.91 million to $474.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.94 million, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $496.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.