TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,531. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $795.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 2,565,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

