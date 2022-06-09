Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TCLAF remained flat at $$12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

