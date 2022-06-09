Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF remained flat at $$12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

