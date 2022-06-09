Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.23. 134,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.47. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.