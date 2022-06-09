Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

TSE:TCL.A traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 134,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,460. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$14.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

