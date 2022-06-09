Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.