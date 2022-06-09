TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 111,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

