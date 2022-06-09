Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.00.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

