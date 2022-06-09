Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevena in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

TRVN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

