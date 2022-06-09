Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE TSE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $66.19.
Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
