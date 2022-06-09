Truist Financial Upgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to “Buy”

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of SHLS opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.40 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

