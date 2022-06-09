Trulite (TSE:TRUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Trulite (TSE:TRUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

