TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
