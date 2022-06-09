TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

