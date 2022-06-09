TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO David P. Southwell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 510.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

