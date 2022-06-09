TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, CEO David P. Southwell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $14.71.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 510.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
