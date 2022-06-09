Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 17th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.71, a quick ratio of 130.38 and a current ratio of 139.69.
About Turners Automotive Group (Get Rating)
