U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at TheStreet

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Shares of USEG opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.