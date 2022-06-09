U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GROW opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

