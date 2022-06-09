Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $468.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $425.39 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.77.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

