Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $465.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.12. 22,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.77.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
