Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $61.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

