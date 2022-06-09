uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get uniQure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 416,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.