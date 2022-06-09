United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $305.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $262.76 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.