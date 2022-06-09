UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Increases Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $489.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.20. The firm has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

