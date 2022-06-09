Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

