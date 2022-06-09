Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UVV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 101,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

