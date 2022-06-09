Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.15.
URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
