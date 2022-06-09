Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$27,945.00 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$27,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,975.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$17,630.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$37,310.00.

Shares of Urbana stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.10. 5,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. Urbana Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

