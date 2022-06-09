US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.
USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.
Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. US Foods has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $431,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $22,772,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $6,260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
