US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. US Foods has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $431,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $22,772,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $6,260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

