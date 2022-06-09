US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after buying an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in US Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.