USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

